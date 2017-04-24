Borowiecki (lower body) may be available for Game 1 on Thursday against New York, Dean Brown of TSN 1200 reports.

Considering Borowiecki has tallied just one helper in his last 39 appearances, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be relying on him too heavily once he is cleared to return. If the 27-year-old is able to give it a go Thursday, Fredrik Claesson would seem to be the leading candidate to get bumped from the game-day lineup.