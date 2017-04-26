Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Ruled out Thursday
Borowiecki (lower body) will not return to the lineup for Game 1 against the Rangers on Thursday.
Borowiecki missed the final four games of the Sens' opening-round series against the Bruins and will now miss a fifth outing in a row. The blueliner is known more for his physical play than scoring ability -- 364 hits on the year and just three points -- which means fantasy owners can probably look for other options for their lineups.
