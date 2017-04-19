Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Ruled out Wednesday
Borowiecki (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Game 4 against the Bruins on Wednesday, but the defenseman is "getting closer every day," Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Ottawa currently holds a 2-1 lead in the series, but it's worth noting that Game 2 ended after Boston forward Riley Nash was whistled for a controversial roughing penalty that preceded a Bobby Ryan game-winner on the man advantage. The Boston fans at TD Garden will not forget about that one, and the B's can further ramp up the intensity without the hard-hitting Borowiecki -- who amassed 364 hits during the regular season -- in the lineup.
