Borowiecki (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Game 4 against the Bruins on Wednesday, but the defenseman is "getting closer every day," Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Ottawa currently holds a 2-1 lead in the series, but it's worth noting that Game 2 ended after Boston forward Riley Nash was whistled for a controversial roughing penalty that preceded a Bobby Ryan game-winner on the man advantage. The Boston fans at TD Garden will not forget about that one, and the B's can further ramp up the intensity without the hard-hitting Borowiecki -- who amassed 364 hits during the regular season -- in the lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...