Borowiecki (lower body) will not be available against the Bruins on Friday, Chris Stevenson of NHL.com reports.

Borowiecki was injured after logging just 3:43 of ice time in Game 2 and will now miss his third consecutive outing. In 70 contests this year, the 27-year-old notched a mere three points, so his absence likely won't be felt on the scoresheet. Until Borowiecki is cleared to return, Ben Harpur figures to continue slotting in on the Sens' blue line.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...