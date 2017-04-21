Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Still out Friday
Borowiecki (lower body) will not be available against the Bruins on Friday, Chris Stevenson of NHL.com reports.
Borowiecki was injured after logging just 3:43 of ice time in Game 2 and will now miss his third consecutive outing. In 70 contests this year, the 27-year-old notched a mere three points, so his absence likely won't be felt on the scoresheet. Until Borowiecki is cleared to return, Ben Harpur figures to continue slotting in on the Sens' blue line.
