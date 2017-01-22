Borowiecki (illness) won't play against the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Garrioch reports that Borowiecki is still recovering from the flu and will miss his third consecutive game as a result. Fredrik Claesson could continue to see ice time while Boro remains sidelined.

