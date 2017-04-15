Borowiecki sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's game against the Bruins and will not return.

Given the intensity of the playoffs, losing an enforcer like Borowiecki is certainly not ideal, especially with the Senators already down 1-0 in the series. If he's forced to miss to Game 3 on Monday, then Fredrik Claesson, Ben Harpur or Jyrki Jokipakka could be unleashed.