Borowiecki scored his first goal of the year just 2:02 into Tuesday's eventual 4-3 loss against the Rangers.

He helped get the Sens off to a fast start, but they didn't finish strong. For his part, Borowiecki saw the fewest minutes among Ottawa blueliners (9:43) and yet took three shots -- that's two more than Erik Karlsson took in nearly triple the ice time. Of course, minimal minutes and near-zero point production are the order of the day for Borowiecki, who makes his bacon with hits: 150 of them in 33 games this year.