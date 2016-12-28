Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Tallies first of season
Borowiecki scored his first goal of the year just 2:02 into Tuesday's eventual 4-3 loss against the Rangers.
He helped get the Sens off to a fast start, but they didn't finish strong. For his part, Borowiecki saw the fewest minutes among Ottawa blueliners (9:43) and yet took three shots -- that's two more than Erik Karlsson took in nearly triple the ice time. Of course, minimal minutes and near-zero point production are the order of the day for Borowiecki, who makes his bacon with hits: 150 of them in 33 games this year.
