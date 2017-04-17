Borowiecki (lower body) won't play in Game 3 after leaving Game 2 due to injury, Brent Wallace of TSN Ottawa reports.

The blueliner's 364 hits will certainly be missed in Monday's game in Boston, but youngster Ben Harpur will fill in for Borowiecki in the contest. It's unclear just how serious this injury is, so more information should be coming in the days prior to Wednesday's Game 4.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...