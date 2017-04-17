Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Won't play Monday
Borowiecki (lower body) won't play in Game 3 after leaving Game 2 due to injury, Brent Wallace of TSN Ottawa reports.
The blueliner's 364 hits will certainly be missed in Monday's game in Boston, but youngster Ben Harpur will fill in for Borowiecki in the contest. It's unclear just how serious this injury is, so more information should be coming in the days prior to Wednesday's Game 4.
