Stone will be a game-time decision against Anaheim on Thursday after coming down with an illness, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Stone is second on the team in points behind blueliner Erik Karlsson with 10 goals and 16 assists. Losing the winger, even for just one night, will severely hurt Ottawa's chances of catching Montreal in the Atlantic Division standings. Perhaps the 24-year-old's biggest contributions have come on the power play where he has netted 10 points while averaging 3:05 of ice time per game.