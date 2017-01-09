Senators' Mark Stone: Leads the way in win over Oilers
Stone potted his 12th goal of the season and added two assists in Sunday's win over the Oilers.
Stone is having a great season and is now up to 31 points in 38 games. The Senators are barely hanging onto a playoff spot at the moment. but Stone has been fairly consistent all year and is on track to match his 23 goals and 61 points from 2015-16. Given his top-six role and five power-play goals this campaign, the sniper should be inserted into your lineup whenever Ottawa is in action.
