Stone potted his 12th goal of the season and added two assists in Sunday's win over the Oilers.

Stone is having a great season and is now up to 31 points in 38 games. The Senators are barely hanging onto a playoff spot at the moment. but Stone has been fairly consistent all year and is on track to match his 23 goals and 61 points from 2015-16. Given his top-six role and five power-play goals this campaign, the sniper should be inserted into your lineup whenever Ottawa is in action.