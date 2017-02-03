Stone rolled on offense Thursday, scoring a pair of goals and handing out a power-play assist in a 5-2 road victory over Tampa Bay.

He'd been in a bit of a cold spell, notching just two points and a minus-2 rating over a six-game span, but that was just about his worst run of this campaign. A 60-point man in two straight seasons already, he looks poised to hit that mark for the third consecutive year, with a career high in goals likely coming to pass as well.