Stone scored two goals -- one an empty-netter -- in the third period of Tuesday's 6-4 win over St. Louis.

The Sens allowed the Blues to pull within one goal 1:35 into the third period, but one minute later, Stone stole away a bad pass and beat Carter Hutton with a quick wrister for an unassisted goal, and the empty-netter provided sweet icing on the cake. A 60-plus-point man the last two years, the 24-year-old is on pace to approach 70 this season. He's quietly turning into a true star player, if he wasn't one already; it'd just be nice to see him put the puck on net a bit more, as his 17 goals on 70 shots (a ridiculous 24.3 shooting percentage) are begging for regression.