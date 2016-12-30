Senators' Mark Stone: Single tally not enough Thursday
Stone potted a go-ahead goal in the second period of Thursday's game against the Red Wings, but the Senators ended up losing in overtime, 3-2.
Stone leads all Ottawa forwards with 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 35 games, plus he's amassed a fantasy-friendly 10 points on the man advantage. Keep rolling with Stone, as the fifth-year skater is in the thick of his prime at the age of 24.
