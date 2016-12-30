Stone potted a go-ahead goal in the second period of Thursday's game against the Red Wings, but the Senators ended up losing in overtime, 3-2.

Stone leads all Ottawa forwards with 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 35 games, plus he's amassed a fantasy-friendly 10 points on the man advantage. Keep rolling with Stone, as the fifth-year skater is in the thick of his prime at the age of 24.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola