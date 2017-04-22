Stone opened the scoring Friday in what culminated as a 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Bruins for Game 5.

It was the power forward's first goal and second point this postseason. While the Senators have a 3-2 series advantage, the team has been quite average offensively -- ranking eighth in playoff scoring at 2.40 goals per game -- so Stone must find a way to keep getting chances in order to stay relevant in playoff pools.