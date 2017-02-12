Senators' Mark Stone: Third straight season with at least 20 goals
Stone scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-0 victory over the Islanders.
It was Stone's 20th of the season. He is quickly closing in on his career mark of 26 and it's his third-straight season of at least 20 snipes.
