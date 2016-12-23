Stone (illness) participated in line rushes during pregame warm-ups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Ducks, TSN 1200's Gord Wilson reports.

Stone will slot into a top-six role against Anaheim, skating with Zack Smith and Derick Brassard on the Senators' second line. The 24-year-old winger has been red hot of late, racking up six points (one goal, five assists) in his last four games.

