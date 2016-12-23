Senators' Mark Stone: Will play Thursday
Stone (illness) participated in line rushes during pregame warm-ups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Ducks, TSN 1200's Gord Wilson reports.
Stone will slot into a top-six role against Anaheim, skating with Zack Smith and Derick Brassard on the Senators' second line. The 24-year-old winger has been red hot of late, racking up six points (one goal, five assists) in his last four games.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Game-time decision•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Nets game-winner on power play Sunday•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Marks scoresheet with two more helpers•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Collects three points in loss to Pens•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Earns two points in loss•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Earns first power-play goal of campaign•