O'Connor was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.

The 24-year-old netminder didn't see any action in goal since being recalled Dec. 27, serving in a clear-cut backup role to Mike Condon. He will be replaced on the Senators' roster by Chris Driedger and will return to an AHL club with whom he sports a 2.90 GAA and .896 save percentage over 16 games this season. Even if he were to return to the top level, it's unlikely he would see much playing time or be effective enough if forced into the spotlight to warrant ownership in the vast majority of leagues.