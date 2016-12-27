O'Connor was summoned from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.

With Craig Anderson (personal) and Andrew Hammond (high-ankle sprain) likely still unavailable Tuesday, O'Connor will rejoin the club and presumably serve as the backup to Mike Condon in Tuesday's game against the Rangers. He's played just one game in the NHL thus far in his career, but O'Connor could receive a chance at some point depending on how long the two other netminders are sidelined.