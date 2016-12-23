Senators' Matt O'Connor: Returned to minors
O'Connor was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Friday.
The Senators don't play again until Tuesday with the holiday break approaching, and there would be no reason to keep O'Connor in the NHL when the AHL team has four games on tap before the calendar flips to the new year. However, Andrew Hammond is on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, which might afford O'Connor a call-up in early 2017.
