O'Connor was recalled from the AHL's Senators on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

O'Connor -- 7-9-0 with a 2.78 GAA and .898 save percentage in the minors this season -- is needed with starting goalie Craig Anderson out for personal reasons and No. 2 backstop Andrew Hammond dealing with an undisclosed ailment.

