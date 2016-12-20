Senators' Matt O'Connor: Summoned to parent club
O'Connor was recalled from the AHL's Senators on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
O'Connor -- 7-9-0 with a 2.78 GAA and .898 save percentage in the minors this season -- is needed with starting goalie Craig Anderson out for personal reasons and No. 2 backstop Andrew Hammond dealing with an undisclosed ailment.
