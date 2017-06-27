McCormick signed a two-year extension with the Senators on Tuesday.

This contract will be a two-way deal for 2017-18, but it'll shift into a one-way deal in the second year, which will have McCormick on the big club's roster all season. In 27 total NHL games, he has scored two goals and added two helpers while spending 37 minutes in the sin bin. He's flashed a bit more scoring potential in the minors, though, producing 21 goals and 15 assists in 66 games last season.

