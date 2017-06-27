Senators' Max McCormick: Extends contract two years
McCormick signed a two-year extension with the Senators on Tuesday.
This contract will be a two-way deal for 2017-18, but it'll shift into a one-way deal in the second year, which will have McCormick on the big club's roster all season. In 27 total NHL games, he has scored two goals and added two helpers while spending 37 minutes in the sin bin. He's flashed a bit more scoring potential in the minors, though, producing 21 goals and 15 assists in 66 games last season.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...