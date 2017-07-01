Senators' Max Reinhart: Coming back to North America
Reinhart signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Saturday.
Reinhart, 25, played last season in Germany, where he only produced six goals and 17 assists in 52 games. It's unlikely he'll see any fantasy-relevant ice time in 2017-18, but he's still young enough to develop into a bottom-six forward in the big league.
