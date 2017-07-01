Reinhart signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Saturday.

Reinhart, 25, played last season in Germany, where he only produced six goals and 17 assists in 52 games. It's unlikely he'll see any fantasy-relevant ice time in 2017-18, but he's still young enough to develop into a bottom-six forward in the big league.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...