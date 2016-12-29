Condon will defend the cage for Thursday's matchup with Detroit, Gord Wilson of TSN 1200 reports.

Condon let one slip through his fingers after giving up a 3-1 lead against the Rangers on Tuesday. It was an unfortunate way for the netminder's four-game winning streak to come to an end. However, the banged-up Wings have dropped six of their previous eight outings, which bodes well for the 26-year-old's chances of getting back to his winning ways.