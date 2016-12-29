Senators' Mike Condon: Between pipes against Red Wings
Condon will defend the cage for Thursday's matchup with Detroit, Gord Wilson of TSN 1200 reports.
Condon let one slip through his fingers after giving up a 3-1 lead against the Rangers on Tuesday. It was an unfortunate way for the netminder's four-game winning streak to come to an end. However, the banged-up Wings have dropped six of their previous eight outings, which bodes well for the 26-year-old's chances of getting back to his winning ways.
