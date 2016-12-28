Condon gave up four goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Rangers.

The Sens staked him to 2-0 and 3-1 leads in the first period, but Condon leaked a pair of goals in the second and then the game-winner in the third. That guaranteed the end of his four-game winning streak and took a bit of the shine off Condon's stats since joining the Sens -- a .917 save percentage isn't impressing anyone. He came in with a .922 mark that looks much neater; that's the vagaries of small sample sizes for you. Nonetheless, Condon remains the main man in Ottawa for as long as Craig Anderson's family situation keeps him out.

