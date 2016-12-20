Senators' Mike Condon: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter
Condon will get the starting nod against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Condon will be making his 10th consecutive appearance in goal, though a couple of those have been of the relief variety. Over that span, the netminder owns a 4-2-2 record with a .914 save percentage. The 26-year-old will be backed up by the recently recalled Matt O'Connor due to an injury to Andrew Hammond (undisclosed).
