Condon will get the starting nod against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Condon will be making his 10th consecutive appearance in goal, though a couple of those have been of the relief variety. Over that span, the netminder owns a 4-2-2 record with a .914 save percentage. The 26-year-old will be backed up by the recently recalled Matt O'Connor due to an injury to Andrew Hammond (undisclosed).