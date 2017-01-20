Condon denied the Blue Jackets on all 42 of their shots on goal in Thursday's 2-0 victory.

He frustrated the living bejesus out of one of the league's most prolific offenses, including stoning Brandon Saad seven times and Cam Atkinson five times. This was quite unexpected from Condon, who was coming off consecutive four-goal outings, but it'll go a long way toward restoring fantasy owners' confidence in him. The second-year man is drawing basically every start in net for Ottawa, so keep rolling him out there, as his season numbers -- 12-7-3 with a 2.31 GAA, .920 save mark and three shutouts -- certainly merit usage in the fantasy realm.