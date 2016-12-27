Senators' Mike Condon: Defending cage against Rangers
Condon will patrol the crease for Tuesday's meeting with the Rangers.
Condon has been unbeatable of late, as he's riding a four-game winning streak that includes a 1.85 GAA. New York fields one of the top offenses in the league with an average of 3.25 goals per game, which will make this a tough matchup for the netminder to continue his winning ways.
