Condon will patrol the crease for Tuesday's meeting with the Rangers.

Condon has been unbeatable of late, as he's riding a four-game winning streak that includes a 1.85 GAA. New York fields one of the top offenses in the league with an average of 3.25 goals per game, which will make this a tough matchup for the netminder to continue his winning ways.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola