Condon will patrol the crease against the Blues on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

The last time Condon failed to appear in a game for the Sens came on Nov. 29. The matchup with St. Louis will mark the netminder's 19th straight appearance. Over that stretch, the 26-year-old is 8-6-3 with a 2.46 GAA, which while not outstanding, are decent enough to keep Ottawa in the hunt for a playoff spot. An injury to Andrew Hammond (ankle) has likely been the biggest impetus for Condon's consecutive game streak. An upcoming back-to-back Saturday and Sunday could open the door for Chris Driedger to get on the ice to give Condon a night off.