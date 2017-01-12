Condon will defend the cage as Thursday's home starter against the Penguins, Dan Seguin of CBC Sports reports.

This will be one of Condon's toughest tests this season, as he faces the defending Stanley Cup champs, who unsurprisingly boast the league's top offense. Still, he could have some extra motivation in this one, as he's facing the team that only used him for one game -- a relief appearance -- before trading him for no more than a 2017 fifth-round draft pick.