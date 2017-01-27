Condon allowed three goals on 26 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to Calgary.

Condon has now led his team to at least a point in six straight games and eight of the past nine. The 26-year-old has been thrust into a starting role for the second consecutive season, and has done a much better job with the opportunity this time than he did as a rookie last year. Condon's 2.40 GAA ranks 15th heading into the All-Star break.