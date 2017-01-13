Condon allowed just a single goal on 30 shots to bring home a 4-1 win over the Penguins on Thursday.

Pittsburgh employed Condon for one period of action early this season, when he saved all seven shots he faced in relief of Marc-Andre Fleury, and then shipped him off to an Ottawa squad that needed help due to Craig Anderson's personal situation. You could call this revenge, as Condon certainly got the better of his short-time teammates. The undrafted 26-year-old has been terrific as a Senator, posting a 10-6-3 record with a 2.29 GAA and .921 save mark, and this outing against a highly dangerous offense should go a long way toward increasing fantasy owners' confidence in Condon. The road ahead remains a hard one, though, as Condon faces both the Leafs and Jackets twice in the next five games.