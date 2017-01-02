Senators' Mike Condon: Gives strong performance in loss Sunday
Condon stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's loss to the Capitals.
Condon gave a strong effort, but he was outdueled by Capitals netminder Braden Holtby. That's three straight losses for the 26-year-old, who has taken the reigns while Craig Anderson deals with his family situation. Condon was great Sunday and is sporting a solid .917 save percentage, so he remains a very viable fantasy option while Anderson is out.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Will defend cage Sunday•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Narrowly edged out by Wings•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Between pipes against Red Wings•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Blows 3-1 lead in loss to Rangers•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Defending cage against Rangers•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Stops 24 in overtime win•