Condon stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's loss to the Capitals.

Condon gave a strong effort, but he was outdueled by Capitals netminder Braden Holtby. That's three straight losses for the 26-year-old, who has taken the reigns while Craig Anderson deals with his family situation. Condon was great Sunday and is sporting a solid .917 save percentage, so he remains a very viable fantasy option while Anderson is out.