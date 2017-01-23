Condon allowed seven goals on 29 shots in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

The 26-year-old entered this game playing very well in 2017, but this was, by far, his worst performance of the season. What's worse, Ottawa had a two-goal lead heading into the third period, but Condon allowed three scores on 11 shots in the final stanza, and then yielded the game-winner on the first shot of overtime. This one hurts, but chalk it up to a fluke for now. Condon owned a 2.29 GAA and .921 save percentage prior to Sunday.