Condon gave up three goals -- one in each period -- on 26 shots against the Blackhawks in a 4-3 win Tuesday.

This wasn't Condon's best game, but he managed to capitalize on Ottawa's three-goal second period and hold on against a talented Blackhawks attack. He's now won three straight games on the heels of a three-game losing streak, and Condon should continue drawing most of the starts for the Senators while Craig Anderson (personal) remains out.