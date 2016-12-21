Senators' Mike Condon: Gives up three, beats 'Hawks anyway
Condon gave up three goals -- one in each period -- on 26 shots against the Blackhawks in a 4-3 win Tuesday.
This wasn't Condon's best game, but he managed to capitalize on Ottawa's three-goal second period and hold on against a talented Blackhawks attack. He's now won three straight games on the heels of a three-game losing streak, and Condon should continue drawing most of the starts for the Senators while Craig Anderson (personal) remains out.
