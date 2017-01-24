Condon will make his 14th consecutive start Tuesday, fielding shots from the Capitals at home, NHL.com reports.

This will be Condon's third time facing the Caps since the calendar flipped to 2017, and it'll also mark the final go-around for the Senators squaring off against Alexander Ovechkin's team for the remainder of the regular season -- Condon has yet to secure a 'W' versus the Caps this year, but has still fashioned an impressive .939 save mark in the pair of starts opposing them. However, the Massachusetts native will have to be even stronger in this one, as allied wrecking-ball defenseman Mark Borowiecki will miss his fourth straight game with the flu.