Senators' Mike Condon: In goal Saturday
Condon will defend the cage against the Capitals on Saturday, Craig Medaglia of NHL.com reports.
Condon is bogged down in a three-game losing streak, including his previous meeting with Washington in which he allowed a pair of goals to find the back of the net. The Caps are 10th in the league in shots per game at 30.4 and will look to challenge the netminder early and often.
