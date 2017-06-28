Condon signed a three-year, $7.2 million contract extension with the Senators on Wednesday.

Starting goaltender Craig Anderson is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2017-18 campaign, and he's already 36 years old, so Condon could conceivably take over as the Senators' starting netminder in 2018-19. Anderson was away from the team for long stretches during the 2016-17 season, so Condon got much more work than he would've had Anderson not been dealing with a personal matter for much of the campaign, compiling a 19-14-6 record while maintaining a 2.50 GAA and .914 save percentage through 40 appearances. Condon likely won't make as many starts next season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 27-year-old backstop's peripheral numbers improve as a result of his lighter workload.