Condon made 19 saves in a 1-0 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

Condon hasn't won since before Christmas, but hasn't played poorly. He has allowed 10 goals in those four games, but four were surrendered in a single match. Condon will remain the go-to guy in Ottawa's blue paint while Craig Anderson remains away from the team.

