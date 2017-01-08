Senators' Mike Condon: Makes 19 saves in close loss
Condon made 19 saves in a 1-0 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.
Condon hasn't won since before Christmas, but hasn't played poorly. He has allowed 10 goals in those four games, but four were surrendered in a single match. Condon will remain the go-to guy in Ottawa's blue paint while Craig Anderson remains away from the team.
