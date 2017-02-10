Senators' Mike Condon: Makes 31 saves to top Stars
Condon saved 31 of 33 shots during Thursday's win over Dallas.
This was a nice bounce-back showing for Condon, as he entered Thursday's contest with a .893 save percentage and 3.12 GAA through his previous 10 starts. Dallas is an admirable opponent, too. Unfortunately, Craig Anderson is expected to return soon from a personal leave from the club, and Condon's workload could begin to shrink. If you're able to trade Condon for a serviceable fantasy asset, now is likely the time.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Named Thursday's starter•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Pulled after fourth goal allowed•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Starting Saturday in Buffalo•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Protects net effectively in win•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Starting Thursday in Tampa Bay•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Will face Panthers in Tuesday's road outing•