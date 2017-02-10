Condon saved 31 of 33 shots during Thursday's win over Dallas.

This was a nice bounce-back showing for Condon, as he entered Thursday's contest with a .893 save percentage and 3.12 GAA through his previous 10 starts. Dallas is an admirable opponent, too. Unfortunately, Craig Anderson is expected to return soon from a personal leave from the club, and Condon's workload could begin to shrink. If you're able to trade Condon for a serviceable fantasy asset, now is likely the time.