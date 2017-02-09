Condon will start in the blue paint for Thursday's matchup with Dallas, Steve Lloyd of TSN reports.

With each of Ottawa's top-two goaltenders going into the season missing extended periods of time, Condon has already been called to action 30 times this campaign, and has performed admirably. His stats aren't great, but his 15-9-5 record has kept the Sens firmly in the playoff picture, where they currently sit second in the Atlantic Division. It may not always be pretty, but Condon usually puts his team in position to win games.