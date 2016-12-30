Condon turned away 25 of 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings at home.

The catalyst behind Condon's loss was his team's tendency of turning the puck over. Ottawa had 12 giveaways in the game, none of which hurt more than forward Bobby Ryan getting his pocket picked near center ice; the precursor to the game-winning goal by Wings rookie Anthony Mantha. Condon has now allowed seven goals over his last two starts after enjoying a four-game win streak that included a sterling 1.85 GAA. He's been wildly inconsistent, but the American netminder has also proven that he can hold down a starting role for a sustained period of time and that should count for something.