Senators' Mike Condon: Opposing tough Blue Jackets team Thursday
Condon will start in goal Thursday night, facing the Blue Jackets on the road.
Columbus is ranked third in the NHL with an average of 3.33 goals per game and boast the league's best power play, plus the Jackets have quite the assembly of accurate snipers as they're third in the league in shooting percentage (10.9). This means Condon will need to act as the team's best penalty killer if the situation arises, and play with composure throughout the entire contest. The Senators are 4-8-1 when trailing after the first period, highlighting the importance of his team getting on the board first.
