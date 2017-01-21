Condon will be making his 21st consecutive appearance Saturday, guarding the road net from the Maple Leafs, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Commanding such a heavy workload between the pipes speaks volumes about Condon's high standards for conditioning and endurance. However, the workhorse could soon return to the stable with No. 1 goaltender Craig Anderson (personal) expected to return by early February. Condon put up a dud against this Leafs team at home exactly one week ago -- he posted an .852 save mark -- but that was his only loss in the past five games.