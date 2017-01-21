Senators' Mike Condon: Penciled in to start Saturday
Condon will be making his 21st consecutive appearance Saturday, guarding the road net from the Maple Leafs, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Commanding such a heavy workload between the pipes speaks volumes about Condon's high standards for conditioning and endurance. However, the workhorse could soon return to the stable with No. 1 goaltender Craig Anderson (personal) expected to return by early February. Condon put up a dud against this Leafs team at home exactly one week ago -- he posted an .852 save mark -- but that was his only loss in the past five games.
