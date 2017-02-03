Condon sealed off the Lightning on 19 of 21 shots in Thursday's 5-2 road victory.

He's been the definition of a mixed bag of late, having given up four-plus goals four times in his last eight outings, but only five goals in the other four games combined. Condon's like a box of chocolates -- you never know what you're gonna get. That makes him a risky DFS start because you often can't feel optimistic about him posting a strong stat line even when the matchup's in his favor.