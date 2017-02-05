Condon was pulled Saturday after surrendering four goals on 25 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Sabres.

Condon has been a real season-saver for the Sens, but he's coughed up some real hairballs since mid-January. Condon has allowed four or more goals in five of his last 10 games, despite dialling up two shutouts in that span, too. Still, he does deliver wins (his overall record is 15-9-5), so your categories dictate if he's an asset to your team.