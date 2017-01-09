Condon stopped 35 of 38 shots in Sunday's win over the Oilers.

A very strong performance from Condon, who stopped 19 of 20 shots the previous night against Washington. With the victory, the 26-year-old advances to 9-6-3 on the season with a .919 save percentage. Condon's showing he can be counted on while Craig Anderson remains away from the team, so get him in your lineup while he's hot.