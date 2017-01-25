Senators' Mike Condon: Shuts out Caps this time around
Condon saved all 31 shots the Capitals sent his way in Tuesday's 3-0 win -- his fourth shutout of the year.
He'd faced the Caps twice this month already, taking a pair of losses despite playing well in both outings (three total goals on 48 shots); this time, Condon took matters into his own hands and made sure he only needed a bare minimum of offensive support. That said, Condon's been an all-or-nothing sort of goalie lately -- he's given up four goals twice and seven another time in his last six starts, but just two goals in the other three outings combined. Such inconsistency makes him a gamble on a game-to-game basis even though the composite results have been solid.
