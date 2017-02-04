Condon will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Sabres, Dean Brown of TSN 1200 reports.

Condon was solid in his last start, turning aside 19 of the 21 shots he faced en route to a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday. The American netminder will look to pick up his 16th win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Sabres team that's only averaging 2.26 goals per game at home this season, 29th in the NHL.