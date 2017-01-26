Condon will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Flames, Gord Wilson of TSN 1200 reports.

Condon was unbeatable in his last start, turning aside all 31 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 victory over the Capitals on Tuesday. The 26-year-old netminder will look to pick up his 15th win of the season in a highly favorable home matchup with a Flames team that's only averaging 1.96 goals per game on the road this season, last in the NHL.